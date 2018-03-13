El rapero Craig Mack fallece a los 46 años

¡Regístrate ahora! para recibir los titulares del día en tu e-mail.
¡Regístrate ahora! para poder comentar noticias, participar en sorteos y concursos.
¡Regístrate ahora! para recibir los titulares del día en tu e-mail.
¡Regístrate ahora! para poder comentar noticias, participar en sorteos y concursos.
EL PERIÓDICO
13/03/2018
El rapero Craig Mack ha fallecido este martes a los 46 años, según han confirmado algunos de sus colegas en las redes sociales. De momento, se desconocen las causas de la muerte, aunque según Daily News , el cantante ha muerto de un paro cardiaco en un hospital de Walterboro, en Carolina del Sur.
El músico neoyorquino es conocido por ser de las primeras estrellas en debutar en la discográfica Bad Boy Records de Puff Daddy, que lanzó en el 1994 su primer hit musical Flava in Ya Ear.
Mack llegó a colaborar con reconocidos músicos del género que también formaban parte del sello, como The Notorious BIG y Busta Rhymes.
Craig Mack was one of the few people to strike lighting twice in Hip Hop. First with "Get Retarded" on Fresh Records in 1988, then with Bad boy. After his first strike of lightning, he went through a lot of struggles, a lot. He mentions his struggles in many interviews after he blew up with Bad Boy. You all know how cruel the public can be when someone falls off in Hip Hop. Unfortunately, that cruelty is ALWAYS by "Our People". Craig recently requested me to speak about these things in his upcoming documentary because I embraced him during his trying times after just meeting him. If I had to describe him with one word I would say "Innocent". He was sooooooo innocent, a dope MC, a hell of a beat maker & cool GREAT Dude. Craig was Hit Squad before K-Solo, Redman & Das Efx were discovered. Unfortunately Craig never got the opportunity to get his chance with the Hit Squad because EPMD broke up. Everyone's careers were in jeopardy & Craig was back on his own again. A few years later, EPMD's longtime bodyguard Alvin Toney took Craig Mack's demos to Puffy, Puff signed him & put Bad Boy Records on the map with the platinum single "Flavor In Ya Ear". I cried when I saw Craig had finally made it to superstardom because I saw the struggle, the set backs, I was extremely proud of him!!!! The underdog finally wins!!!!!! He's my definition of never giving up when you're going through it & he's an example of what can happen when you believe in someone regardless of their set backs. This industry is very cruel & backstabbing, I've saw my fair share of it & Craig has seen even more than me. So years ago he left the industry & gave his life to GOD. At that moment is when he was most happy, regardless if no one understood his life changing decision. This has hit home for a number of reasons. First, is because he's the first person in our camp to pass away. News that I wouldn't expect to hear for another 40 years. Second, because he passed away 3 days after Biggie. I won't say rest in peace, because he was already at peace before he passed. I will miss you Craig.
Tras la trágica noticia, numerosas estrellas del mundo del rap se han presentado sus condolencias a la familia. Es el caso de Funk Flex y del productor DJ Scratch el cual le ha rendido unas emotivas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Acabo de recibir una llamada confusa, no puedo creer que este tipo esté muerto. Contactó conmigo hace dos semanas para hablar sobre un documental sobre su vida porque Craig era mi amigo. En la gira, él preparaba y rompía mis tocadiscos todas las noches... Descansa en paz, hermano pequeño", ha apuntado junto a una foto del malogrado artista.
© Copyright EDITORA DE PRENSA SORIANA, SL
C/ Morales Contreras, 2. 42003 Soria. España
Contacte con nosotros: redaccion@hds-elmundo.es
EDITORA DE PRENSA SORIANA, SL se reserva todos los derechos como autor colectivo de este periódico y, al amparo del art. 32.1 de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, expresamente se opone a la consideración como citas de las reproducciones periódicas efectuadas en forma de reseñas o revista de prensa. Sin la previa autorización por escrito de la sociedad editora, esta publicación no puede ser, ni en todo ni en parte, reproducida, distribuida,comunicada públicamente, registrada o transmitida por un sistema de recuperación de información, ni tratada o explotada por ningún medio o sistema, sea mecánico, fotoquímico, electrónico, magnético, electro óptico, de fotocopia o cualquier otro en general.
Edigrup Media: Diario de León | Diario de Valladolid | El Correo de Burgos | Heraldo-Diario de Soria