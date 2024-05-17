Heraldo-Diario de Soria

Las fotos de los Zarrones de Almazán. San Pascual Bailón entre dulces y carreras

La fiesta de Interés Turístico Regional supera ya los dos siglos con sus bailes, la procesión y los zurriagazos una de las imágenes más tradicionales de la villa

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

Publicado por
Redacción
Soria

Creado:

Actualizado:

En:

San Pascual Bailón ha sido fiel a su cita con Almazán más de dos siglos después del inicio de su fiesta con la creación de la Cofradía en honor al Santo. Pero la imagen no es sólo la de la talla en procesión o el baile del palilleo que le honra. Los Zarrones han vuelto a repartir caramelos y golpes en una de las estampas definitorias de la villa. Con sus sombreros coronados por largas plumas, sus trajes pardos y sobre todo sus temibles zurriagos han animado a mayores y pequeños a arriesgarse por un dulce, a correr sobre las mojadas calles o a disfrutar de las estampas que deja esta fiesta de Interés Turístico Regional. Estas son las fotos.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.

Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024.MONTESEGUROFOTO

SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024

tracking