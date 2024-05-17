Las fotos de los Zarrones de Almazán. San Pascual Bailón entre dulces y carreras

San Pascual Bailón ha sido fiel a su cita con Almazán más de dos siglos después del inicio de su fiesta con la creación de la Cofradía en honor al Santo. Pero la imagen no es sólo la de la talla en procesión o el baile del palilleo que le honra. Los Zarrones han vuelto a repartir caramelos y golpes en una de las estampas definitorias de la villa. Con sus sombreros coronados por largas plumas, sus trajes pardos y sobre todo sus temibles zurriagos han animado a mayores y pequeños a arriesgarse por un dulce, a correr sobre las mojadas calles o a disfrutar de las estampas que deja esta fiesta de Interés Turístico Regional. Estas son las fotos.
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024
Los Zarrones de Almazán vuelven a protagonizar las celebraciones de San Pascual Bailón 2024. MONTESEGUROFOTO SAN PASCUAL BAILÓN 2024