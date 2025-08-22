Festival de Teatro de Calle en Soria 2025: programa y fotos de Carman

Publicado por
Mario Tejedor
Soria
Creado:
22.08.2025 | 21:55
Actualizado:
22.08.2025 | 21:55
SÁBADO 23 DE AGOSTO WHITE BOTTOM / RAMIRO VERGAZ
Plaza Mayor / 20:00 horas
DOMINGO 24 DE AGOSTO METAMORPHOSI / TODOZANCOS
Pasacalles onírico de grandes figuras sobre zancos que evocan el cambio y la metamorfosis. Color, movimiento y fantasía para todos los públicos.
Pasacalles / 13:00 horas
ANÓNIMA MOV /VAIVÉN CIRCO
Un espectáculo de circo-danza que habla de la colectividad y la identidad. Físico, elegante y lleno de sensibilidad.
Plaza Mariano Granados / 20:00 horas
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle
Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros MARIO TEJEDOR
Festival de teatro de Calle