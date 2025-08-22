Heraldo-Diario de Soria

Festival de Teatro de Calle en Soria 2025: programa y fotos de Carman

Un excéntrico artista y su coche Seat 600 protagonizan este espectáculo para toda la familia de la mano del showman Javier Ariza, el fin de semana promete estar lleno de arte y humor en las calles de Soria

Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros

Carman abrió los espectáculos callejerosMARIO TEJEDOR

Mario Tejedor
Soria

SÁBADO 23 DE AGOSTO

  • WHITE BOTTOM / RAMIRO VERGAZ

Plaza Mayor / 20:00 horas

DOMINGO 24 DE AGOSTO

  • METAMORPHOSI / TODOZANCOS

Pasacalles onírico de grandes figuras sobre zancos que evocan el cambio y la metamorfosis. Color, movimiento y fantasía para todos los públicos.

Pasacalles / 13:00 horas

  • ANÓNIMA MOV /VAIVÉN CIRCO

Un espectáculo de circo-danza que habla de la colectividad y la identidad. Físico, elegante y lleno de sensibilidad.

Plaza Mariano Granados / 20:00 horas

Carman abrió los espectáculos callejeros

Carman abrió los espectáculos callejerosMARIO TEJEDOR

