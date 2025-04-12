Heraldo-Diario de Soria

Fútbol / Regional Aficionados

Un 9-0 no se ve todos los días, revivimos en fotos la contundente victoria del Numancia B

El Numancia B no ha tenido piedad del Rayo Abulense al que ha ganado por 9-0, lo que unido a la derrota del Calasanz ante Diocesanos confirma su presencia en el play off de ascenso a falta de tres jornadas para que termine la fase regular

Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-offROHICU

Publicado por
Mario Tejedor
Soria

Creado:

Actualizado:

Álex Ramos metió cuatro goles, Villanueva dos, y Godson, Ishizuka y Rodrigo Domínguez hicieron los restantes. 

Los rojillos son segundos de la primera división regional en un grupo que lidera indiscutiblemente el Diocesanos de Ávila, el cual no ha perdido en toda la temporada; sin embargo, el equipo soriano es el más goleador de su grupo, como confirma el resultado de hoy.

Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-offROHICU

tracking