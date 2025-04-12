Un 9-0 no se ve todos los días, revivimos en fotos la contundente victoria del Numancia B

Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 9 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 0 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 0 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 0 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 0 - Rayo Abulense 0
Goleada del filial rojillo para sellar el play-off ROHICU
Numancia B 0 - Rayo Abulense 0